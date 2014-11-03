FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Advanced Info Q3 net profit up 7.4 pct on year
November 3, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Advanced Info Q3 net profit up 7.4 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, said on Monday third quarter net profit rose 7.4 percent thanks to lower regulatory fees despite rising operation expenses for network expansion.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecomminications LTD , posted a July-September net profit of 8.96 billion baht ($274.93 million), higher than the 8.8 billion baht average forecast by eight analysts polled by Reuters.

The company said it maintained revenue growth forecast of 1-2 percent this year annd planned to officially launch fixed broadband business in early 2015.

AIS migrated 88 percent of subscribers to 3G networks in the third quarter, which helped to save more regulatory costs, it said. ($1 = 32.5900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

