Thai AIS aims to boost 3G subscribers to increase mobile data revenue

BANGKOK, May 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), Thailand’s largest mobile phone operator, said it aimed to boost subscribers to its data-enabled 3G network to 75 percent of its customer base by the end of this year as part of a drive to boost revenue.

AIS currently has 43 million mobile subscribers, of which 60 percent are on its 3G network. It plans to add more than 3,000 base stations to take the total to 20,000 at the end of this year, Pratthana Leelapanang, executive vice president for marketing, told reporters.

The company is also keen to bid for licences for 4G spectrum in an auction later this year, he said.

On Tuesday, AIS reported a better-than-expected 4.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to fierce competition and weaker revenues after months of political unrest. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)