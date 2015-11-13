FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's AIS in network lease deal with state run TOT
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 13, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's AIS in network lease deal with state run TOT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s largest mobile operator, has been selected by Thai state telecoms firm TOT Pcl to be a partner in its mobile business, the state firm said on Friday.

The partnership is part of TOT’s strategies to strengthen its operations as the state firm is one of several major state enterprises undergoing restrucuturing since the military seized power in 2014.

AIS will lease 15MHz bandwidth on TOT’s 2100MHz spectrum for 10 years, TOT acting president Monchai Noosong told a news conference after its board approved the plan. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.