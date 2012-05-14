FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Advocat rejects Covington buyout offer
May 14, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Advocat rejects Covington buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Rejects $8.50 per share offer from Covington

* Says it is not the right time to sell the company

May 14 (Reuters) - Advocat Inc rejected a $50 million buyout offer from Covington Investments LLC, saying it undervalues the healthcare services provider.

Last week, Covington, which already owns about 12 percent of Advocat, made public its offer to acquire Advocat for $8.50 per share.

Advocat on Monday said it had earlier rejected a $7.50 per share offer from Covington in March.

“The Board of Directors does not believe that this is the right time to enter into a transaction to sell the company and further does not believe that the investment of further resources at this time would be productive,” Advocat said.

Shares of Advocat rose 6.5 percent to $7.40 in after-market trade. They closed at $6.95 on the Nasdaq.

