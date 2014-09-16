BRIEF-Advtech buys Centurus Colleges for 712 mln rand in cash

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd :

* Acquisition by Advtech of 100 pct of Centurus Colleges and withdrawal of cautionary

* Effective date of acquisition is recorded in transaction agreements as 1 January 2015

* Aggregate consideration payable for acquisition of Centurus Colleges is R712,000,000, payable in cash

* Advtech’s subsidiary, Independent Institute Of Education Proprietary will acquire 100 pct of shares in Nanospan Investments Proprietary and Innospan Investments Proprietary (collectively “Centurus Colleges”) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: