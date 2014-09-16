FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Advtech buys Centurus Colleges for 712 mln rand in cash
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 16, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Advtech buys Centurus Colleges for 712 mln rand in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd :

* Acquisition by Advtech of 100 pct of Centurus Colleges and withdrawal of cautionary

* Effective date of acquisition is recorded in transaction agreements as 1 January 2015

* Aggregate consideration payable for acquisition of Centurus Colleges is R712,000,000, payable in cash

* Advtech’s subsidiary, Independent Institute Of Education Proprietary will acquire 100 pct of shares in Nanospan Investments Proprietary and Innospan Investments Proprietary (collectively “Centurus Colleges”) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.