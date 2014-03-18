BRIEF-Advtech says full-year revenue up 5 pct

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd : * Says FY group operating profit up 11 percent * Says in the year ended 31 December 2013 revenue up 5 percent * Says 25.5 cents dividends per share for the year * Says +12% headline earnings per share for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Says declaration of a final gross dividend of 15.0 cents (2012: 14.0 cents) * Both schools, tertiary divisions are reporting positive trends in enrolments. this augurs well for the further investment of R3 billion