S.Africa's Advtech talks to other suitors as it fends off Curro bid

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - South African private education firm Advtech is talking to other potential investors and has not referred a takeover bid by larger rival Curro Holdings to shareholders, the company’s acting chief executive said on Tuesday.

If Curro wants to make an offer for Advtech it should take it directly to shareholders, Advtech CEO Frank Thompson told reporters after his company’s annual general meeting.

Thompson said Advtech has received several formal and informal expressions of interest from other firms, some of them international, for “partnership” but did not name any of the suitors. Asked whether any of the discussions involved a takeover offer, Thompson said “none so far”. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)