FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia April auto sales up 14 pct y/y - AEB
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 12, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Russia April auto sales up 14 pct y/y - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russian car sales rose 14 percent year-on-year in April, the Association for European Businesses (AEB) said on Saturday, slightly more than the 13 percent growth rate seen in March.

Stronger sales also allowed the association to raise its forecast for annual car and light commercial vehicle sales by 50,000 units to 2.85 million.

“The solid growth of the Russian automotive market continues into the second quarter,” David Thomas, head of the AEB’s autos committee, said in a statement.

“Although the pace of the year on year growth is stabilising to less than 15 percent in recent months, we still feel that the AEB full year forecast for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles should be increased by 50,000 units to 2.85 million.”

AEB said 880,540 units were sold in the first four months of 2012, up 18 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.