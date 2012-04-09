Russia March auto sales up 13 pct y/y -AEB

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russian car sales rose 13 percent year-on-year in March, the Association for European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, slower than the 25 percent growth rate for February.

The AEB is forecasting a 12 percent rise in 2012 car sales to 2.8 million units, close to the pre-crisis mark of 2.9 million recorded in 2008.

“The Automotive Manufacturer’s committee does not yet see any change to our previous view of 2.8 million... but will review our forecast during April and announce any change in next month’s press release,” David Thomas, head of the AEB’s autos committee, said in a statement. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)