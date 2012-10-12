FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AECI sees FY earnings down more than 20 pct
October 12, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AECI sees FY earnings down more than 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Earnings to be hit by mining, transport strikes

* Earnings also impacted by charges, empowerment deal (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South African chemicals and explosives manufacturer AECI Ltd expects full-year earnings to fall by more than 20 percent due to the impact of strikes in the mining and transport sectors.

AECI, which services mining companies and factories in South Africa and internationally, said earnings would also take a hit from extra charges and shares issued in connection with a Black Economic Empowerment deal.

More precise earnings forecasts would be released in due course, it said.

Shares in the company were down 2.59 percent at 75.49 by 0702 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent fall in the JSE All-Share index. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)

