U.S. settles lawsuit with nuclear waste treatment plant contractors

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that Bechtel Corp and AECOM Energy and Construction Inc have agreed to pay $125 million to resolve allegations they improperly charged the government for work at a nuclear treatment plant in Washington state.

Bechtel Corp and URS Energy and Construction Inc, now known as AECOM, allegedly charged the Energy Department for deficient nuclear quality materials, services, and testing that was provided at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington, the Justice Department said in a statement.