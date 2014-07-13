FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AECOM engineering design firm to buy URS Corp engineering firm for $6 bln
#Market News
July 13, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AECOM engineering design firm to buy URS Corp engineering firm for $6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - AECOM Technology Corp : * Says to acquire URS Corp for $56.31 per share in cash and stock * Says to acquire all shares of URS for in deal valued at $6 billion,

including assumption of URS debt * Says combined company would have 2013 pro forma revs of more than $19 billion

and EBITDA of about $1.3 billion * Says deal would create $250 million in annual cost saving synergies, nearly

all to be achieved by end of FY 2016 * Says expects deal to be accretive to its GAAP earnings and more than 25

percent accretive to aecom’s cash earnings per share in FY 2015, excluding

transaction costs

