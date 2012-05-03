FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Aecom Tech cuts profit forecast as 2nd-qtr misses
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Aecom Tech cuts profit forecast as 2nd-qtr misses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY EPS $2.30 to $2.45 vs prior view $2.45 to $2.65

* Q2 EPS $0.43 vs est $0.45

* Management support services revenue falls 28 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Aecom Technology Corp’s quarterly results missed analysts’ expectations and the engineering company cut its full-year profit outlook citing “challenges” at its management support services segment.

The company now expects 2012 earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, compared with its prior forecast of share.

Net income attributable to Aecom for the second quarter ended March was $49.0 million, or 43 cents a share, down from $57.7 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.01 billion.

Revenue at the management support services segment, which works primarily for agencies of the U.S. government, fell 28 percent to $209.8 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $2.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $22.61 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.