March 1, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 6 years

Aecon-SNC joint venture wins Darlington nuke contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc said on Thursday that its joint venture with SNC-Lavalin Group, which bought out the Canadian government’s Candu commercial nuclear reactor business in October, has won a major project to refurbish all four nuclear reactors at Ontario’s Darlington Generating Station.

The first phase of the project is to run from 2012 to 2016 and generate C$600 million ($609 million) in revenue for the joint venture, of which more than C$100 million will go to Aecon.

Revenue in the second phase, which will extend from 2016 to 2023, has not yet been determined.

