BRIEF-Aedes concludes debt restructuing agreements with lending banks
December 11, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aedes concludes debt restructuing agreements with lending banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Concluded on Wednesday it debt restructuring agreements with lending banks

* Agreements include freeing the company of debt amounting to about EUR 167.5 million ($208.7 million) through sale of real estate assets or stakes in companies

* It also includes the transfer to the newly established Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR fund of all assets and stakes non consistent with the new strategy

* Said it will transfer to lending banks the majority of stakes in the fund

* Said it will also proceed with a share capital increase reserved to the lending banks

* Debt restrucuting agreements are also dependent on the execution of share capital increases part of the 2014-2019 business plan Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8026 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
