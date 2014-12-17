FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aedes to dissolve joint venture Neptunia and restructure its debt
December 17, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aedes to dissolve joint venture Neptunia and restructure its debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with Tourist Ferry Boat SpA to terminate its participation in a joint venture Neptunia SpA

* It signed also agreement with Neptunia and banks serving unit’s debt concerning debt restructure

* The company will sell to Tourist Ferry Boat SpA its stake held in Neptunia SpA and related shareholder loans, for a total consideration of approximately 17.7 million euros ($22.1 million)

* The company will receive Neptunia’s property located in Catania, Italy, for the equivalent of the net debt subject to reimbursement equal to 12.1 million euros

* The real estate fund managed by Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR SpA will buy a number of properties in Sicily and Calabria, formerly owned by Neptunia, for 6.7 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8012 euros Gdynia Newsroom

