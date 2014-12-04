BRIEF-Aedifica adds 2 new rest homes in Belgium to portfolio

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Aedifica adds 2 new rest homes in Olen and Wetteren (Belgium) to portfolio

* Announces capital increase of about 23 million euros through issuance of 457,087 new shares granted to shareholders of Reserve Invest

* EGM approves partial demerger of La Reserve Invest

* Part of La Reserve Invest net assets to be transferred to Aedifica

* Two new rest homes added to portfolio as result of demerger

* Says to convert these new shares into shares with full dividend rights for FY 2014/2015 Source text: bit.ly/1vrVQSu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)