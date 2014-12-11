FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aedifica signs agreement for acquisition of 4 senior housing sites
December 11, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aedifica signs agreement for acquisition of 4 senior housing sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Signs principle agreement for acquisition of a portfolio of 4 sites in senior housing segment in Belgium

* Says contract value of about 61 million euros ($75.55 million)

* Says this agreement in principle was partially executed on Dec. 11 with the acquisition of the Halmolen rest house

* Says 2 of the remaining acquisitions should be realised before Dec. 31 and the last one after construction in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

