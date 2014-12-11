BRIEF-Aedifica signs agreement for acquisition of 4 senior housing sites

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Signs principle agreement for acquisition of a portfolio of 4 sites in senior housing segment in Belgium

* Says contract value of about 61 million euros ($75.55 million)

* Says this agreement in principle was partially executed on Dec. 11 with the acquisition of the Halmolen rest house

* Says 2 of the remaining acquisitions should be realised before Dec. 31 and the last one after construction in 2016