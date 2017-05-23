FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aegean Airlines widens Q1 losses
May 23, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 3 months ago

Aegean Airlines widens Q1 losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines posted on Tuesday a net loss of 35.8 million euros ($40.21 million) for the first quarter, up from 21.5 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The company, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said results were hurt by the underutilization of its fleet in winter months.

Revenues rose 3 percent to 151.9 million euros with passenger traffic increasing by 5 percent. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

