FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission to clear Aegean, Olympic deal - sources
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

EU Commission to clear Aegean, Olympic deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear a second bid by Aegean Airlines to acquire Olympic Air, convinced by Aegean’s argument that its rival would likely close down if the deal was stopped, two sources with knowledge of the issue said on Wednesday.

Aegean has said the proposed 72-million-euro ($96.38 million) acquisition was crucial for the viability of both airlines.

The European Commission rejected its first takeover attempt of Olympic in 2011 because of the combined company’s quasi-monopoly in the Greek air travel market.

“Olympic would likely close down without the merger,” said one of the people who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The source said EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia is set to announce his decision at a press conference on Oct. 9.

Almunia’s spokesman Antoine Colombani said: “The Commission has not yet taken a decision in this case.” (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.