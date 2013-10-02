EU Commission to clear Aegean, Olympic deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear a second bid by Aegean Airlines to acquire Olympic Air, convinced by Aegean’s argument that its rival would likely close down if the deal was stopped, two sources with knowledge of the issue said on Wednesday.

Aegean has said the proposed 72-million-euro ($96.38 million) acquisition was crucial for the viability of both airlines.

The European Commission rejected its first takeover attempt of Olympic in 2011 because of the combined company’s quasi-monopoly in the Greek air travel market.

“Olympic would likely close down without the merger,” said one of the people who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The source said EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia is set to announce his decision at a press conference on Oct. 9.

Almunia’s spokesman Antoine Colombani said: “The Commission has not yet taken a decision in this case.” (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)