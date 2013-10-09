FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators clear Aegean Airlines to acquire Olympic Air
October 9, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

EU regulators clear Aegean Airlines to acquire Olympic Air

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators cleared a second bid by Greece’s Aegean Airlines for Olympic Air on Wednesday, saying that Olympic would go out of business without the 72 million-euro ($96.38 million) deal.

Aegean has said the proposed takeover is crucial for the viability of both airlines, which are struggling with declining domestic air demand in recession-hit Greece.

“It is clear that, due to the on-going Greek crisis and given Olympic’s own very difficult financial situation, Olympic would be forced to leave the market soon in any event,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

“Therefore we approved the merger because it has no additional negative effect on competition,” he said.

Reuters had reported on Oct. 2 that the European Commission would clear the deal.

Almunia blocked Aegean’s first attempt to buy Olympic in 2011 from investment group Marfin, citing the combined company’s quasi-monopoly in the Greek air travel market. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)

