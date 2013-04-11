Aegean, Olympic deal set for lengthy EU review - sources

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to open a lengthy investigation into a second attempt by Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air despite concessions offered to allay concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Greek carrier Aegean submitted proposed concessions to the European Commission last month but did not provide details. Airlines typically offer to divest slots and provide access to frequent flyer programmes to rivals.

“The Commission is expected to open an in-depth investigation into the case,” one of the people said.

This would mean the Commission extending its deadline for a decision on the deal from April 23 to the second half of the year. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)