Aegean Marine to start operations in Barcelona
August 8, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

Aegean Marine to start operations in Barcelona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Marine fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc said it signed a deal with privately held Meroil to lease onshore storage capacity in Barcelona, marking its entry into the Spanish market.

Greece-based Aegean, which supplies fuel and lubricants to ships in ports and at sea, said it secured about 50,000 cubic meters of storage capacity.

Aegean, which currently operates in 19 markets, will start the supply of fuel oil in Barcelona by the end of the first quarter.

The company plans to supply fuel to all major categories of ships in port and at sea.

Aegean shares, which have gained about 50 percent in value this year, closed at $5.98 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

