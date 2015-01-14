Top investors push Aegerion to oust CEO, consider sale-sources

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Several of the top 10 investors at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc are pushing the company to oust Chief Executive Marc Beer and consider selling itself, according to people familiar with the matter.

The shareholders have communicated to Aegerion’s board their concerns over the drugmaker’s weak share price and the credibility of Beer and his management team, the sources said this week, asking not to be named because the conversations are private.

Representatives for Aegerion declined to comment.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Aegerion, which make drugs for rare diseases, has seen its share price fall more than 67 percent in the last 12 months, following several quarters of missed earnings and a string of reduced forecasts for its cholesterol-lowering drug Juxtapid.

Shares of Aegerion rose more than 8 percent to $23.60 on Wednesday on the news, giving it a market capitalization of roughly $670 million. The stock traded as high as $68 in January 2014.

Calls for Beer’s ouster present yet another challenge to the embattled CEO, who became embroiled in a messy divorce battle involving Jefferies Group LLC head healthcare banker Sage Kelly, who has since resigned. Kelly’s wife alleged in divorce papers that Beer was part of a group of executives who partied with Kelly using illegal drugs, according to press reports.

Beer and Kelly have both denied the allegations and Kelly’s wife eventually rescinded some of the accusations after reaching a settlement with her husband.

The large shareholders believe Aegerion should consider selling itself to a larger pharmaceutical and biotech company such as Shire Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Amgen Inc or Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, the sources said.

Aegerion set high expectations for Juxtapid and then lowered its 2014 net sales forecasts for the drug several times throughout the year, citing an increased number of patients discontinuing therapy and lower U.S. prescription growth.

After initially forecasting the drug’s sales could range from $180 million to $200 million, the company cut its forecast to the low end of that range, and then revised it down again in October to $150 million to $160 million.