FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paris-based Teleperformance to buy tech firm Aegis USA for $610 mln
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 10, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Paris-based Teleperformance to buy tech firm Aegis USA for $610 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Global Fund Ltd is selling the U.S. operations of Aegis, its outsourcing and technology portfolio unit, to Paris-based rival Teleperformance SA for $610 million as the European company looks to boost its presence in the United States.

The sale includes Aegis’ U.S. operations, the Philippines and Costa Rica. Aegis will retain its BPO business across India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, Peru, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and the UK, according to a statement by Essar.

The business to be acquired represents total annual revenue of $400 million and more than 19,000 full-time employees across 16 centres in the three countries, Teleperformance said in a statement.

Buying Aegis U.S. will significantly strengthen the Paris-based company’s presence in the healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality verticals in the United States, the company said.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.