BRIEF-Aegon to redeem $550 million in perpetual capital
January 22, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Aegon to redeem $550 million in perpetual capital

Reuters Staff

AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Aegon NV: * Calls USD 550 million in perpetual capital

securities * To call for the redemption of junior perpetual capital securities

with a coupon of 6.875 pct issued in 2006 * Redemption to be effective March 15, 2014, when principal amount of

$550 million will be repaid with accrued interest * Redemption will improve co’s gross financial leverage ratio by 1.2

percentage points and reduce future interest costs * Securities are currently listed on the New York stock exchange with

symbol AEV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
