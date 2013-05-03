FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Aegon sells stake in Spanish life insurer for 450 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 3 (Reuters) - Dutch life insurer Aegon said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in a Spanish life insurer for 449.5 million euros ($587.6 million) to Banco Sabadell.

The sale of the joint venture stake was part of a restructuring of Aegon’s Spanish operations following consolidation of Spain’s banking sector, Aegon said in a statement.

Aegon will keep operating in Spain through other subsidiaries, it said.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mark Potter

