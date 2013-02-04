RPT-BRIEF-AEGON ends Unnim partnership, sees 105 mln eur gain

(Repeats to additional subscribers) AMSTERDAM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Aegon NV : * Ends unnim partnership; reaffirms long-term commitment to Spain * Agrees to exit its life, health and pension jv with unnim banc, sell its 50% stake to unnim for EUR 353 million. * Says the sale is expected to result in a book gain of approximately EUR 105 million before tax, * Says its share in underlying earnings before tax of the joint venture totaled EUR 20 million in 2012 * Says it maintains a long-term commitment to Spain