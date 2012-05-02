RLPC: Aegon prices upsized $355.4M CLO

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup has priced a $355.4 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Aegon USA Investment Management, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The deal was upsized from $302.5 million at launch.

The CLO, which is called Cedar Funding Ltd, now includes a $227.5 million AAA tranche priced at a coupon of 130bp over Libor and a DM of 135bp over Libor; a $39.65 million AA tranche priced at a coupon of 250bp over Libor and a DM of 260bp over Libor; a $24.5 million A tranche priced at a coupon of 300bp over Libor and a DM of 440bp over Libor; a $15.75 million BBB tranche, which was retained by the manager and priced at a coupon of 400bp over Libor; a $13.3 million BB tranche, which was retained and priced at a coupon of 600bp over Libor; and a $34.7 million equity tranche.

A DM, or discount-to-margin, is the coupon after taking into account the issue price of a CLO tranche.

At launch, the CLO included a $195 million AAA tranche; a $34 million AA tranche; a $21 million A tranche; a $13.5 million BBB tranche; a $11.4 million BB tranche; and a $27.6 million equity tranche.

The CLO will partially refinance the Malibu Funding CLO, a market value CLO issued in 2005.

Aegon USA Investment Management (AUIM) is the fixed income management platform for Aegon Asset Management (AAM). As of Dec. 31, 2011, AAM’s total assets under management were roughly $290.6 billion.

The CLO’s reinvestment period - the length of time it can actively trade in and out of credits - ends on Oct. 15, 2015. Its final maturity is on April 15, 2023.

CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for corporate loans post the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs’ capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.

In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $11.99 billion in CLOs have priced and of those, $6.07 billion priced in the first quarter.