FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aegon Q4 net income jumps on investment, divestment gains
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Aegon Q4 net income jumps on investment, divestment gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon reported much better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, citing higher underlying earnings, gains on investments, lower impairments and book gains on divestments.

Quarterly net income rose more than five times to 422 million euros ($563 million) from 81 million euros a year ago, above a forecast for 331 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Underlying earnings rose 29 percent to 447 million euros. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast underlying pre-tax profit of 443 million euros.

Aegon said it had agreed with an association, Vereniging Aegon, to cancel all of Aegon’s preferred shares, of which the association is the sole owner.

Aegon said the cancellation was intended to simplify its capital structure. Under the agreement, all of Aegon’s preferred shares will be exchanged for cash and common shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.