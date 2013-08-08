FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Aegon Q2 net results hit by fair value losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon missed forecasts for second-quarter net income on Thursday, citing fair value losses of 270 million euros ($360 million) mainly due to higher equity markets, increased equity market volatility and rising interest rates.

Quarterly net profit fell 2 percent to 243 million euros from 249 million euros a year ago. Four analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit of 341 million euros, with estimates ranging between 334 million and 348 million euros.

Aegon’s quarterly underlying earnings before tax rose 5 percent to 478 million euros, beating analysts’ forecasts for 466 million euros.

