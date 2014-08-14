FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch insurer Aegon's Q2 profit rises 7 pct
August 14, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch insurer Aegon's Q2 profit rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon NV reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a rise in deposits and gains in equity markets.

Underlying earnings before tax rose to 514 million euros ($686.8 million) from 481 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast an underlying pretax profit of 505 million euros.

Gross deposits rose 3 percent to 13.0 billion euros, while the return on equity rose to 8.8 percent.

The company also announced an interim dividend of 11 cents per share. ($1 = 0.7484 Euros) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
