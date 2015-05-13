Dutch insurer Aegon's underlying profit misses expectations

AMSTERDAM, May 13 (Reuters) - Aegon, the largest Dutch insurer, said on Wednesday its underlying, pretax earnings fell 6 percent in the first quarter, missing market forecasts, due mainly to higher-than-expected claims in the United States.

Underlying earnings before tax fell to 469 million euros ($528 million), while net profit dropped 19 percent to 316 million euros, Aegon said in a statement.

“Aegon reported disappointing underlying earnings this quarter, primarily due to adverse claims experience in the U.S.,” the statement said.

“While the seasonal effect on claims was expected, both the number of claims and amounts were higher than anticipated.”

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected an average increase in pretax profit of 9.2 percent to 544 million euros ($612.3 million), while net profit was seen falling 20 percent to 312 million euros.

Aegon did not provide an outlook for 2015. ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)