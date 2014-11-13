FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch Aegon posts 47 pct lower profit in Q3 on accounting changes
November 13, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch Aegon posts 47 pct lower profit in Q3 on accounting changes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon posted 47 percent lower underlying pretax profit of 291 million euros ($362 million) for the third quarter on Thursday, largely due to changes in U.S. mortality rates, missing analyst forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 30 percent drop in underlying pretax profit to 371 million euros.

Aegon had said in August that it would make changes to its accounting models and expected to set aside more money to take account of the U.S. market. Analysts had predicted the measure could hit third-quarter earnings.

It said it had taken a fair value items loss of 296 million euros in the three-month period, due mostly to hedging programmes and model updates, compared to 457 million euros a year earlier.

The largest Dutch insurer was expected to book fair value adjustments of 171 million euros.

Net income fell 78 percent from the year-ago period to 52 million euros, it said. Analysts had forecast net income to fall 15.4 percent to 192 million euros.

The largest Dutch insurer said in a statement on Thursday that deposits had risen 38 percent to 15.2 billion euros in the quarter, driven by asset management and variable annuities. Net deposits were 20 percent higher at 3.5 billion euros, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.8035 euro) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

