UPDATE 1-Aegon misses market forecasts with net loss

AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday reported a net loss of 524 million euros ($563.04 million) in the third quarter, due mainly to a book loss on the sale of Canadian activities, slightly missing market expectations.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected an average third-quarter net loss of 509 million euros.

Aegon reported a charge of 950 million euros in the three months through September, 751 million euros of which came from a book loss in Canada.

Underlying profit before tax fell 21 percent to 436 million euros, due largely to a change in the assumption models it uses to calculate premiums and benefits.

Return on equity was 6.8 percent, or 8.1 percent when excluding the assumption changes, it said in a statement.

Life insurer Aegon, which owns the Transamerica brand, has been under pressure due to investor concerns about capital ratios resulting from new Solveny II requirements that come into force January 2016.

Aegon said its IGD solvency ratio rose to 225 percent from 206 percent in the second quarter, mainly thanks to divestments, earnings and one-time adjustments.

The level of capital buffers at the Aegon and Delta Lloyd have raised concern over the preparedness of the broader European industry for tougher rules on the amount of money they need to hold to withstand market shocks.

“The progress we have recently made in preparing for Solvency II gives us confidence that we are well-positioned to operate successfully in this new regulatory framework,” Chief Executive Alex Wynaendts said.

Shares in Dutch rival insurer Delta Lloyd have shed half their value since August on expectations that it will need to raise around one billion euros in capital to meet the new regulations. ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)