a year ago
Aegon Q2 earnings miss on higher U.S. claims
August 11, 2016 / 5:51 AM / a year ago

Aegon Q2 earnings miss on higher U.S. claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dutch-based insurer Aegon NV on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings below estimates, citing heavier-than-expected claims at its large U.S. business.

Pre-tax underlying earnings came in at 435 million euros ($486 million), down from 505 million euros a year ago. Analysts polled by the company had put the figure at 481 million euros.

Aegon reported a net loss of 385 million euros, driven by the loss of 618 million euro it booked on the sale of its 9 billion pound annuity portfolio in Britain, in two transactions, to Rothesay Life and Legal & General earlier this year.

$1 = 0.8959 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
