10 months ago
Aegon posts lower Q3 profit, but beats expectations
November 10, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 10 months ago

Aegon posts lower Q3 profit, but beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aegon NV on Thursday reported a fall in third-quarter earnings, as the negative impact from lower interest rates and lower death rates in the U.S. outweighed benefits from cost-cutting and favourable equity markets.

The insurer reported an underlying pretax profit of 461 million euros ($504 million), compared to 495 million euros in the same period a year ago. Company-compiled analyst estimates had seen pretax profit at 358 million euros. ($1 = 0.9141 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair

