Aegon reports 27 percent rise in Q4 pretax profit

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Insurer Aegon on Friday reported a better-than-expected underlying pretax profit of 554 million euros ($591 million) for the fourth quarter, up 27 percent on the same period a year earlier, citing cost-cutting and lower claims.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 509 million euros, versus 435 million in 2015.

Aegon shares have risen 11 percent since December on hopes the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President will lead to better performance in the United States, where Aegon does two-thirds of its business.

The company said it ended the year with a solvency ratio of 159 percent under Europe's new Solvency II rules, up from 156 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2016. ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill)