Aegon Q3 net beats view, cautious on economic conditions

AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon said on Thursday its net profit rose to 374 million euros ($477 million)in the third quarter, beating market expectations, due in part to lower impairment charges.

“Although there are signs of gradually improving market conditions, there remains considerable uncertainty in the general economic environment,” said Chief Executive Alex Wynaendts in a statement.

“Consequently, we believe it is prudent and necessary to maintain a sufficient financial buffer while at the same time adhering to our strict risk and pricing discipline.” ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)