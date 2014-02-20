FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AEGON underlying earnings up 7pct to 491 mln euros
February 20, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-AEGON underlying earnings up 7pct to 491 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Aegon NV : * Delivers strong underlying earnings, sales and value of newbusiness * Underlying earnings up 7 pct to EUR 491 million, * Fair value items loss of EUR 260 million, * Return on equity down to 6.9 pct, driven by the increase of shareholders&rsq uo;

equity * Gross deposits up 15 pct to EUR 10.6 billion * New life sales of EUR 480 million; down 29 pct * Proposed final dividend of EUR 0.11 per share – total 2013 dividend

increase of 5 pct compared to 2012 * Q4 net result 174 million euros (versus 162 million euros average in Reuters

poll) * Accident & health and general insurance sales decrease 6 pct to EUR 199

million * Market consistent value of new business increases significantly to EUR 26 8

million * Solvency ratio of 212 pct, reflecting strong local capital positions

