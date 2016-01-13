FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Aegon says Solvency II ratio was 160 pct at year-end
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Insurer Aegon says Solvency II ratio was 160 pct at year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dutch insurance group Aegon had a solvency ratio of 160 percent at the end of 2015 under Europe’s new Solvency II regime, the company said on Wednesday.

Investors sold off Aegon shares over the summer when the company said it expected the rating to be in the 140-170 percent range for the year, worse than analysts had expected.

Ahead of a meeting with investors in London on Wednesday, Aegon also launched a 400 million euro ($433 million) share buyback programme and increased its final dividend for 2015 by 9 percent to 0.13 euros.

Aegon is due to report fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 19. ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.