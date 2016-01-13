Insurer Aegon says Solvency II ratio was 160 pct at year-end

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dutch insurance group Aegon had a solvency ratio of 160 percent at the end of 2015 under Europe’s new Solvency II regime, the company said on Wednesday.

Investors sold off Aegon shares over the summer when the company said it expected the rating to be in the 140-170 percent range for the year, worse than analysts had expected.

Ahead of a meeting with investors in London on Wednesday, Aegon also launched a 400 million euro ($433 million) share buyback programme and increased its final dividend for 2015 by 9 percent to 0.13 euros.

Aegon is due to report fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 19. ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)