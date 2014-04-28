BRIEF-Aegon call for redemption of perpetual capital securities

April 28 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv

* Will call for redemption of perpetual capital securities with a coupon of 7.25% issued in 2007

* Redemption will be effective june 15, 2014, when principal amount of usd 1,050 million will be repaid with accrued interest

* Decision to call perpetual capital securities supports company’s target to maintain a fixed charge cover within a range of 6 to 8 times

