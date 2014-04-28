FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aegon call for redemption of perpetual capital securities
#Financials
April 28, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aegon call for redemption of perpetual capital securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv

* Will call for redemption of perpetual capital securities with a coupon of 7.25% issued in 2007

* Redemption will be effective june 15, 2014, when principal amount of usd 1,050 million will be repaid with accrued interest

* Decision to call perpetual capital securities supports company’s target to maintain a fixed charge cover within a range of 6 to 8 times

* This listing will be terminated following redemption of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
