May 15 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv :

* Aegon Nv delivers strong earnings and sales growth in Q1 2014

* Underlying earnings up 7 pct to 498 mln euros

* Return on equity increases to 8.4 pct

* Net income up strongly to 392 mln euros

* Market consistent value of new business remains strong at eur 223 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: