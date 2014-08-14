FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aegon says Q2 net income rises 43 pct
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aegon says Q2 net income rises 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv

* Revenue-generating investments exceed EUR 500 billion for first time

* Q2 underlying earnings up 7% to EUR 514 million, driven by growth, improved operational performance and higher equity markets

* Q2 gross deposits up 3% to EUR 13.0 billion

* Operational free cash flows of EUR 370 million, including market impacts and one-time items of eur 51 million

* Interim dividend of EUR 0.11 per share

* Return on equity increases to 8.8%

* Net income up 43% to EUR 343 million, resulting mainly from higher realized gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.