BRIEF-Aegon says Q2 net income rises 43 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv

* Revenue-generating investments exceed EUR 500 billion for first time

* Q2 underlying earnings up 7% to EUR 514 million, driven by growth, improved operational performance and higher equity markets

* Q2 gross deposits up 3% to EUR 13.0 billion

* Operational free cash flows of EUR 370 million, including market impacts and one-time items of eur 51 million

* Interim dividend of EUR 0.11 per share

* Return on equity increases to 8.8%

* Net income up 43% to EUR 343 million, resulting mainly from higher realized gains