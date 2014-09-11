FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insurer Aegon says to create new life co in England if Scotland quits
September 11, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Aegon says to create new life co in England if Scotland quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Aegon shares plans in the event of Scotland voting for independence

* Want to reassure customers, whatever the outcome, Aegon will continue to work to protect its customers’ interests and provide them with the financial products - CEO

* Aegon says contingency plan includes establishing a new registered life company in England to complement existing Scottish and English registered companies

* Aegon says policies for non-Scottish customers will continue to be in sterling and we will support any different currency for Scottish based customers

* Customers outside of Scotland will continue to be subject to the UK tax regime and will continue to be covered by current regulatory

* Aegon says any changes as a result of Scottish independence won’t happen overnight and will continue to provide regular updates Further company coverage:

