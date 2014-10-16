FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aegon says to sell Canadian life insurance business for $532 mln
October 16, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aegon says to sell Canadian life insurance business for $532 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Aegon announces agreement to sell its Canadian life insurance business

* Has reached an agreement with Wilton Re to sell its Canadian operations for CAD 600 million(532.29 million US dollar)

* Transaction is expected to result in a book loss of approximately CAD 1.2 billion (eur 0.8 billion)

* Will earmark proceeds of this transaction to further reduce outstanding debt through redemption of USD 500 million 4.625 pct senior bond, due December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 1.1272 Canadian dollar)

