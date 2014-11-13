FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aegon posts quarterly underlying earnings of 291 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aegon posts quarterly underlying earnings of 291 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv

* Underlying earnings amount to 291 million eur, impacted mainly by actuarial assumption changes

* Net income amounts to 52 million eur

* Return on equity of 5.0 pct, or 8.5 pct excluding assumption changes and model updates

* Profitability of sales remains strong despite lower market consistent value of new business at 192 million eur; decline driven by lower interest rates and changes in product mix

* Q3 gross deposits up 38 pct to 15.2 billion eur,

* Q3 total revenue-generating investments increase to 538 billion eur

* Q3 sales up to 2,333, 000, 000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.