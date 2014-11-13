BRIEF-Aegon posts quarterly underlying earnings of 291 mln eur

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv

* Underlying earnings amount to 291 million eur, impacted mainly by actuarial assumption changes

* Net income amounts to 52 million eur

* Return on equity of 5.0 pct, or 8.5 pct excluding assumption changes and model updates

* Profitability of sales remains strong despite lower market consistent value of new business at 192 million eur; decline driven by lower interest rates and changes in product mix

* Q3 gross deposits up 38 pct to 15.2 billion eur,

* Q3 total revenue-generating investments increase to 538 billion eur

* Q3 sales up to 2,333, 000, 000 euros