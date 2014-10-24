Spain's Aena to file IPO prospectus next Friday -official source

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Spanish state-owned airports operator Aena will file its initial public offering prospectus next Friday, one week later than initially scheduled, but will stick to its planned Nov. 12 stock market debut, an official source at the company told Reuters.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said the offering period as well as the roadshow would be shorter than first envisaged as a result.

“The operation is moving forward. There is no problem with investors’ demand. The plan remains to start trading on Nov. 12,” the source said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)