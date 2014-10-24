Spain's Aena to list at 41.50 to 53.50 euros a share

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The preliminary price range for state-owned Spanish airport operator Aena’s initial public offering has been set at between 41.50 euros and 53.50 euros a share, a public body advising the government on privatisations said in a report on Friday.

This preliminary price would imply a market value of between 6.2 billion euros (7.84 billion US dollar) and 8 billion euros, the report said. (1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro) (Reporting by Robert Hetz and Julien Toyer; Editing by David Goodman)