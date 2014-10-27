RPT-UPDATE 1-Spanish airports listing issues to be resolved in days - Minister

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy minister Luis de Guindos said any issues over airport operator AENA’s public listing will be resolved in the next few days, after a newspaper reported it could be delayed due to a potential change in the operator’s auditor.

The banks coordinating the AENA’s stock market listing have warned the planned $10 billion listing could be delayed if the government changes auditor PriceWaterhouseCooper, financial daily Expansion reported on Monday.

“It’s just a case of procedure and has nothing to do with compatibility or incompatibility. I‘m sure it will be resolved in the next few days,” de Guindos told journalists on the sidelines of a conference.

The sale of a 49 percent stake in the world’s biggest airports operator has been flagged as the largest initial public offering in Europe this year and a litmus test for domestic investor confidence in an economic recovery.

The banks and AENA were not immediately available to comment on the newspaper report.

In a letter to AENA seen by Expansion the five banks warned that changing auditor could make it difficult for the firm to list on Nov. 12 as planned.

PwC is both auditor and issuer of the “comfort letter” - a document prepared by an accounting firm assuring the financial soundness of a company - for the listing, which could be seen as a conflict of interest, Expansion said.

On Friday, AENA postponed filing the prospectus for its listing until this week, but said it was sticking to its planned debut date.